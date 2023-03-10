Police searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl on a bus have issued an image of someone they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Cheshire Police say the "isolated incident" happened on the number three bus in Warrington, between 3pm and 3:30pm on 17 February.

The teenager was travelling between Warrington Bus Station and the Manchester Road bus stop, next to Beresford Street, when she was inappropriately touched.

As part of the police investigation, officers have now issued an image of a man they believe could help with their enquiries.

Police Constable John Riley said: “I want to be clear that we are doing all we can to locate the person responsible and do believe this to be an isolated incident.

“We have a number of enquiries ongoing and as part of these we are now appealing for assistance to identify the man in the CCTV as we believe he may have vital information to assist us with our investigation.

“I would also appeal to the man himself to please come forward. Anyone who believes that they have information about the incident and has not yet spoken to police to please do so by calling us on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using their website.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using their website.