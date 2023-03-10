Play Brightcove video

Joshua Stokes reports from the Isle of Man

Schools in the Isle of Man have closed for a second day due to heavy snowfall overnight.

A statement from the Isle of Man Government said travel conditions remain difficult across the island and "the safety of pupils and staff travelling to and from school across the Island is of paramount importance".

An amber weather warning has been issued for the island which is due to last until 10:00am tomorrow, Saturday 11 March.

Ballaugh in the Isle of Man covered in snow. Credit: Peter Killey

The government has asked people to stay home where possible and to only make journeys that are absolutely necessary.

The National Sports Centre's (NSC) swimming pool and gym will be open today from 12:00 until 4:00pm.

However, all swimming lessons, Manx Youth Games sessions and youth clubs have been cancelled.

On Saturday, the NSC will not open until at least 10.00am, when a further announcement is due to be made.

The Mountain Road remains closed due to heavy snowfall. Credit: Isle of Man Government

The Isle of Man Post Office said the mail plane was unable to leave the island overnight causing delays in delivery schedules.

In a post on social media, they also said no deliveries would be made today 'for the safety of the team'.

As for the rest of the day, the Ronaldsway Met Office said snow will slowly melt throughout the afternoon due to bright and sunny conditions.

However, temperatures are set to fall below freezing this evening, turning wet surfaces into ice.

Further announcements on road closures are due to be made later today.

