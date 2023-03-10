Emergency cold weather measures have been activated to protect the homeless in Liverpool as temperatures dip below zero in the North West.

The severe weather emergency protocol (SWEP)ensures that councils and charities open emergency accommodation for people sleeping rough in freezing weather.

During periods of extreme cold, housing authorities must provide facilities to prevent people dying from exposure.

There are several yellow weather warnings for snowstorms and ice currently in place for parts of the region.

The Met Office say those warnings will be in force on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (10, 11 and 12 March).

The Whitechapel Centre, a homeless charity who are working alongside Liverpool Council, locate those sleeping rough on the streets and offer them shelter.

A statement on the charity's website reads: "The Whitechapel Centre is co-ordinating the Liverpool outreach response to rough sleeping as part of the Always Help Available campaign.

"By providing us with information about someone you think may be sleeping rough you will be helping us ensure no one ever needs to sleep for a second night on the street.

"Our outreach team is out 24 hours, encouraging anyone sleeping rough to come indoors & access emergency accommodation. Call anytime 0300 123 2041."

Yellow weather warnings are in place for snow and ice in the North West. Credit: PA images

The Big Issue has published advice on how to support a homeless person on the streets during the cold weather, including:

Asking if the person needs anything

Checking if the Severe Emergency Weather Protocol is in place in that area

Pointing people in the direction of a warm space

Letting StreetLink know where they are

Contacting emergency services

