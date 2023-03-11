A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after two teenagers were stabbed in Salford.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say they were called to reports of a stabbing on Whittle Street in Worsley at 11:30pm on 10 March 2023.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, were taken to hospital with injuries that were "consistent with knife wounds".

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A 15-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and a weapon was recovered by officers.

A Section 60 Order, which gives officers extra powers to stop and search individuals, will be in place until 12.16am on 12 March 2023.

It covers the area surrounding Whittle Street, Worsley and also the areas within Manchester Road, Moss Lane, Brackley Street and Ashton Field Drive.

Patrols have also been increased within the area.

Inspector Rod Ashton of GMP's Salford District said: “We have authorised stop-and-search powers in the area in response to a number of incidents over recent weeks.

"The kind of incident that happened last night won't be tolerated and GMP will take robust action to ensure that our communities feel safe and that the offender is brought to justice.

"I would urge members of the public who saw anything suspicious or witnessed the incident to come forward and report information to us immediately."

It follows the stabbing of a schoolboy on Basten Drive, Salford, on Saturday 4 March, where a 15-year-old boy was discovered with serious stab injuries.

A Section 60 Order was also been authorised after the attack which is believed to have occurred outside the McDonald’s restaurant in Higher Broughton.

Can you help?

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 5187 quoting log number 3850 of 10/03/2023. You can also make a report via the LiveChat function on GMP's website: www.gmp.police.uk

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.