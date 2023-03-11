Wigan Athletic are delaying wage payments to its players and staff due to "liquidity issues".

In a statement released by the club they said, the EFL was aware and the club had taken steps to "rectify the situation moving forward".

The Latics also stressed it was a "temporary matter", adding they wanted to "emphasise that the financial strength of our ownership group remains robust".

In January, Wigan reached an 'Agreed Decision' with the EFL over the late payment of wages on three occasions in 2022 , and were given a three-point suspended penalty charge.

The suspended charge means the Latics will be immediately deducted three points if it breaches Regulation 64.7 - where the terms of a Standard Contract between a Club and a Player must be strictly adhered to - before 31 December 2023.

A further sanction was also imposed on the club’s owners to deposit “an amount equal to 125% of the forecast monthly wage bill in a designated club account”.

In a statement Wigan Athletic said: "Wigan Athletic can confirm that there has been a delay in meeting wage obligations.

"Whilst responding to media speculation is not typical of the Club's standard approach, we would like to assure stakeholders that this is a temporary matter which is promptly being resolved.

"The Club has been disrupted by recent liquidity issues and this continues to be the case, hence the current situation.

"The Club wants to emphasise that the financial strength of our ownership group remains robust and they are committed to supporting the Club.

"The EFL is aware of the current situation and the Club will continue to work closely with them to ensure that all outstanding wage amounts are paid.

"The Club has already taken steps to rectify the situation and will ensure that wage payments are made promptly going forward."

Bahraini businessman Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi fronted a takeover of Wigan in 2021 after they had gone into administration in the summer of 2020.

The Latics are currently bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, six points from safety, after winning promotion as League One champions last season.