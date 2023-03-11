A man has died and three passengers have been serious injured after a car crashed into a wall in Burnley.

Lancashire Police were called to Brown Street in the town at around 1.50am on 11 March after reports a Volkswagen Golf had hit a wall.

The driver, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital, where he died.

Two men aged 20 and 19, who were sat in the rear of the vehicle, received serious injuries and are being treated in hospital.

A 20-year-old man who was in the front passenger seat received minor injuries.

It is not thought that any other vehicle was involved.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Sergeant Steve Hardman, of the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has led to a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We are now working to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which would assist our enquiries to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact the force by email, 2385@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 116 of March 11, 2023.