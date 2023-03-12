An ambulance was knocked onto its side, closing a main road for a number of hours this morning.

The crash, involving two cars and the ambulance, happened at 8am in Mottram in Longdendale and caused long delays in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Residents reported on social media hearing a 'massive bang'.

A Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Just before 8am on Sunday 12 March, fire crews were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Mottram Moor, Hyde. One fire engine from Hyde quickly attended the incident, which involved two cars and an ambulance."Firefighters used specialist equipment to make the area safe. GMFRS crews were in attendance for around 20 minutes."

Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.