A sign featuring the image of Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has been stolen from outside of Goodison Park.

The image was part of a timeline that runs across the outside of the stadium, with the part featuring Kenright on the Goodison Road stand.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police the force said it is working with the football club over the matter.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We are aware that a section of the ‘Everton Timeline’ was stolen from Goodison Park at around 10.15pm on Friday 10 March.

“We are liaising with Everton Football Club to help identify anyone involved and our enquiries are ongoing.”

It is believed that the incident took place before Everton’s match with Brentford, which Kenwright did not attend.

Board members have not been at an Everton home game since the defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in early January.

But a statement issued by the club before the following home game against Southampton claimed the board had been advised not to attend due to alleged security concerns.

Merseyside Police later said it was made aware of that view but had not been part of the intelligence gathering process that underpinned it.

A march took place before the Brentford game by supporters and campaigners calling for changes to how the club is run with Everton among a second relegation battle in consecutive seasons.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...