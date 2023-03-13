A woman has been charged following a stabbing in Merseyside.

A 24-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after police found him with chest and leg injuries in Croxteth on Saturday 12 March.

Carr Lane East Credit: Liverpool Echo Syndication

Natalie Bennett, 46, of Carr Lane East has been charged with Section 18 wounding and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday 13 March.

The others arrested, a 44 and 49-year-old, have been conditionally bailed pending further enquiries.

Investigations continue at Carr Lane East in Croxteth Credit: Liverpool Echo Syndication

Forensic investigations continued over the weekend.Merseyside Police have been looking at CCTV of the area and carrying out house-to-house and witness enquiries.