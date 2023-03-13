A 16-year-old who raped a teenage schoolgirl before sexually assaulted two others while on bail for the incident has been jailed.

James Eastwood, who is now 20, raped the teenager after meeting her in an alleyway near a supermarket in Bamber Bridge in June 2019.

After being arrested and bailed, he then went on to sexually assault two other teenage girls in May 2022.

Due to delays caused by the Covid pandemic Eastwood was sentenced as if he were a juvenile, and was given eight years in prison with an extended licence of eight years.

He was also given a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a lifetime restraining order and will be on the sex offenders’ register for life after being classed as dangerous.

Eastwood was also sentenced for possession of indecent images of children found on his phone.

Detective Constable Laura Thornley, South Rape Team, said: “Eastwood is a dangerous sexual predator and I welcome the sentence.

“I would like to praise the victims in this case for having the courage to go through the court process and to see their attacker imprisoned.

“I hope that this sentence gives others the confidence to come forward and report rape and sexual abuse offences to us confident in the knowledge that we will investigate with sensitivity, tenacity and professionalism and that we will do all we can to get justice for victims and put offenders behind bars.”

