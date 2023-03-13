Manchester United has honoured fan and campaigner Ian Stirling after he suddenly died.

Ian Stirling died at Royal Salford Hospital after a short illness as fans and teams across the footballing world paid tribute to the lifelong supporter.

Ian was a founding member of the club’s fans’ advisory board and a long-time member of the fans’ forum.

He became the Independent Supporter Liaison Officer (ISLO) for the Manchester United Supporters Trust to make sure fans were put first.

He led the campaign to get safe standing introduced into English football for over a decade before it was established and prevented the club from increasing their ticket prices for 10 years.

During the controversy surrounding the club’s American ownership, Ian campaigned tirelessly against the Glazer family alongside thousands of fans.

He was a respected figure and constantly facilitated dialogue between the club and its supporters.

On the 50th anniversary of the Munich air disaster in 2008, Ian read The Flowers of Manchester and tended to the gravestones of those who died without making it public.

In an unprecedented move, United players honoured him by wearing black armbands during Sunday's game against Southampton.

A wreath of red, white and black flowers laid in the seat he usually took on match day. Credit: Manchester United

A wreath of red, white and black flowers was also laid in the seat he usually took on match day.

United's Chief Executive Richard Arnold said: "This is truly devastating news for all of us at the club who knew and worked with Ian.

"He was a towering figure within our fan community, loved and respected in equal measure. Ian was a relentless and unflinching advocate for the interests of fans, particularly match-goers, and we highly-valued the plain-speaking advice he provided.

“We send our sincere condolences to his wife, Lynn, daughter Lucy, and other loved ones.

"The best tribute we can pay to Ian is to continue strengthening the club’s commitment to fan engagement via the Fans’ Advisory Board and Fans’ Forum, and preserving the lines of communication and advocacy which he opened in his role as Independent Supporter Liaison Officer.”