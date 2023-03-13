Natasha Jonas from Liverpool has become the first woman in history to become British boxer of the year.

The award from the British Boxing Board of Control goes to the best boxer of the year in any weight group across the UK.

Previous winners of the award include Lennox Lewis, Barry McGuigan, Nigel Benn, Naseem Hamed, Joe Calzaghe, Ricky Hatton, Anthony Joshua and more.

Jonas was also the first woman to be the first ever British female boxer for an Olympic Games in 2012.

Out of the Toxeth-born boxer's 16 fights, she has only lost two.

In 2022, she jumped up three weight classes and won the World Boxing Organisation's super-welterweight title in her first fight where she knocked out Chris Namus.

Upon winning the British Boxer of the Year award, Jonas said: "You're forever in the history books.

"I just took the opportunities last year when they came and things worked out for me, and obviously I worked hard to make sure they all went my way.

"This is for all the little girls out there. This isn't just 2022. This has been 18 years of hard work and dedicating my life."