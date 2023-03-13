An 'opportunist thief' stole a woman's car as she unloaded her shopping from the boot.

Naveed Hamid, 36, took the keys from the front door of the woman's house as she took the bags of shopping into her home.

As she returned for her final load she spotted Hamid jumping into her Volkswagen Golf before he drove away with the boot still open.

Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court heard the woman was wearing a leg brace for an injury, so was moving slower than usual and had left her keys in the door.

The incident, which happened 26 May 2020, was the first of two for which Hamid was prosecuted.

Just two weeks later, on 10 June 2020, Hamid was seen driving an Audi that had been stolen from an Audi garage in Old Trafford earlier in the day.

Alan McCabe, one of the four other defendants in the case, had also been seen driving the Audi on the same day. The court heard McCabe was driving the Audi on a different set of registration plates, and by the time Hamid was seen behind the wheel in Northenden, the car was on its third set of plates.Police pursued Hamid before stopping him, recovering the car and seizing his phone, which contained a WhatsApp conversation about the purchase of the Golf.

The court heard officers found McCabe's fingerprints on the car, and he told police at interview he had been paid to broker the sale of the Audi.

McCabe, of Boothfield Road, Wythenshawe, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods. and conspiracy to commit burglary, in connection with a separate offence.

Hamid, of Vernet Gardens, Oldham, pleaded guilty to theft and handling stolen goods.

David Lister, mitigating for Hamid, told the court his client was now 'a different man in a different phase in his life'.He said Hamid was living under 'financial strain' because of the pandemic in 2020.

Mr Lister said his client supports his wife and six children, with the latest born following the incidents he was in court for.Sentencing Hamid to a 12-month community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activity, Judge Corbett-Jones insisted Hamid's actions had been 'opportunistic' in targeting a woman who was 'debilitated by injury to her leg'.

The Judge added: "You were under considerable strain because of financial circumstances brought about by the pandemic.

"That in no way justifies or excuses your behaviour."It may go some way to explain why somebody in your circumstances has gone on to offend in that manner but it's not an excuse.

"There are very many people that lived through that experience and did not resort to this sort of opportunistic offending."