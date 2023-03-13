Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has picked up the award for best animated feature at the Oscars, with puppets used in the film crafted in a studio in Greater Manchester.

Animation studio Mackinnon and Saunders made the original puppets for the film at their workshop in Altrincham.

The company's co-director Peter Saunders said: "We first became involved in the Pinocchio project in 2008.

"So we were actually one of the first companies to get on board."

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio is a dark, reimagined tale of the fabled wooden boy.

The film picked up the first Oscar of the night at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday 12 March.

Taking to the stage, the Mexican filmmaker said: "Animation is cinema, animation is not a genre and animation is ready to be taken to the next step."

Head of Costume at Mackinnon and Saunders, Amanda Thomas, was tasked by Netflix to make a tuxedo for Geppetto to wear to the BAFTAs first, and then the Oscars, turning him from a carpenter into a cool dude.

Amanda said: "Netflix told us that they did want a tuxedo.

"And I had to make him a little sticky roller, because he's going to the Oscars and the black fabric picks up every bit of fluff!

"It would be wrong to put Pinocchio in a tux, because he doesn't wear clothes anyway, so he just had a bow tie."

Pinocchio has won many awards this season, including a BAFTA. Credit: ITV News/PA Images

A lot of painstaking work goes into making the puppets, from moulding and sculpting to costume design and painting.

Work began on the film back in 2008, when Mackinnon and Saunders made some early prototypes, but the stop-motion technology wasn't ready until a few years ago.

Zoë Muldoon takes a behind-the-scenes look at the Altrincham studio

Sci-fi adventure film Everything Everywhere All at Once dominated the field at the Oscars, winning seven awards including Best Picture.

Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress for her role as Evelyn in the film. Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor and Jamie Lee Curtis took home her first ever Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for their roles in the film.

The film - which was nominated in seven categories - also picked up awards for Best Director, Original Screenplay, and Editing.