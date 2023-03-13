A gunman on an electric bike fired shots at two men on bicycles in broad daylight as others reportedly ran for cover.

Merseyside Police were called to the scene in Liverpool, near the junction on Primrose Street, after the incident which took place at 4:40pm on Sunday 12 March.

No injuries have been reported and both parties are thought to have fled.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the incident to find those responsible.

Forensic teams arrived on the scene shortly before 8pm on Sunday 12 March and focused their efforts on the contents of a plastic evidence container spotted in the middle of the cordon.

Forensic teams arrived on the scene shortly before 8pm on Sunday 12 March. Credit: Liverpool Echo

They photographed the contents and several yellow evidence markers were placed on the road.

Detectives were also seen carrying out door-to-door and CCTV enquiries on a row of takeaway restaurants and convenience stores.

Chief Inspector Hamish Rawcliffe said: "The investigation is in the very early stages as we look to establish the circumstances of what happened.

"While no injuries have been reported, discharging a firearm is extremely reckless and dangerous. I would like to reassure the local community that we are working to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

"We have a zero-tolerance approach to any person involved in the use of, possession of, and storage of firearms, and we will relentlessly pursue anyone involved in this type of awful criminality.

"If you have any information about this incident, please come forward. If you live in the area, I urge you to check your CCTV, smart doorbell footage or dashcam for anything that will help with the investigation.

"I urge those people to come forward, either directly to the police, or via Crimestoppers."

