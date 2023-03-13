A man who died after a car hit a wall in Burnley has been described as "a doting father" who was "loved by everyone".

Jakir Islam, 30, suffered a number of serious injuries after the VW Golf he was driving hit the wall on Brown Street in the early hours of Saturday, 11 March.

Mr Islam was taken by ambulance to the Royal Blackburn Hospital but died from his injuries.

In a tribute, Mr Islam’s family said: “Jakir. Loved by everyone. A doting father. A loving husband. A protective brother. The best son.

"Always one to make everyone laugh, an infectious smile, the biggest heart and humblest soul.

“The life of one we love is never lost. Its influence goes on through all the lives it ever touched. We will shower you with love through the three beautiful children you left behind.

“You are forever gone. But we will keep you alive in our hearts and homes.

“We are lost without you. Gone but never forgotten. We look forward to reuniting with you in heaven.”

There were three passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision, two men aged 20 and 19 who were sat in the rear of the vehicle received serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at hospital.

A 20-year-old man who was sat in the front passenger seat received minor injuries. It is not thought any other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of the Lancashire Police's serious collision investigation unit, said “This collision has led to a man losing his life and my thoughts remain with Jakir’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision. I would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which would assist our enquiries to contact the police as soon as possible.”