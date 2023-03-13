Play Brightcove video

A woman who had a sexual relationship with a man accused of shooting a nine-year-old girl has denied lying to police, a court has heard.

Thomas Cashman is accused of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, and injuring her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, at their home in Dovecot, Liverpool.

The woman, who cannot be named, had previously told a court Cashman had gone to her home to change clothing after the shooting.

But in court, as the woman was asked about her relationship with Cashman by his barrister, the exchange becoming heated.

At one point during the trial, at Manchester Crown Court, Mrs Justice Yip asked the witness to look at her, take a moment and to calm down.

The witness also complained that: “I have not been asked one question about a nine-year-old girl who lost her life."

The jury heard the witness had implicated Cashman, telling police after the shooting that he had gone to her home, where he had changed his clothes.

She also claimed she heard him say he had “done Joey”, the court was told.

Mr Cooper suggested to the witness that Cashman had used her for sex and this had made her tell lies to police to “ruin” him.

He said: “Central to your dishonest evidence in this court is you with Thomas Cashman.

“Made you want to ruin him?”

She replied, “No. Ruin him… you find out what you find out.

“I have had to do what I have had to do for a little girl here. I have had to go through a lot of pain, to think about what Tommy done.”

Mr Cooper continued: “About the time of this tragic killing, you were angry, resentful and vindictive.”

“I was not,” she replied.

“I certainly didn’t want a relationship with a thug with a little willy.”

She added: “I have not been asked one question about a nine-year-old girl who lost her life. That little girl can’t go home, so I’m passionate about that.

“Let’s get to the good bits. Why not ask about the shooting?”

Mr Cooper replied: “Good bits? Because we say you are a liar.”

A court artist sketch of Thomas Cashman who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

The witness said she had not initially told police about having a “fling” with Cashman because she was “petrified”.

She said: “I have not got family. I was petrified. Absolutely petrified.

“Thomas Cashman has done what he’s done and he can’t own it, love.”

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Ms Korbel, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues.