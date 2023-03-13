Youngsters’ climate art goes on display at Chester Cathedral

Play Brightcove video

Pupils from around Chester have been expressing their thoughts on climate change in special exhibition at Chester Cathedral.

They have been working on a project, called Letters for Creation, with international development charity Christian Aid.

The aim is to help communities raise their voices on the issue of climate change and pupils were asked to come up with arty ways – including letters, drawings, photos or poems - to show their feelings about the environment and their hopes for the planet.

Several of the Chester Diocesan Primary Schools agreed to exhibit their responses at Chester Cathedral, including Saighton CE Primary School and Pre-School; Bickerton Holy Trinity; Kingsley St John’s; Shocklach Oviatt Primary; Hoole; Tushingham; St George’s; St Anne’s; and Christ Church, Ellesmere Port.

Thea Bryant from Saighton CE Primary School said "When I see someone dropping a plastic bag or a can of Coke for example, it makes me feel awful because I know that it is hurting our planet."

Fiona Jackson, Deputy Head at Saighton CE Primary School said "We want children who really believe they can make a difference and really work for the common good. I think this exhibition has really brought that to life.

Christel Langdon-Griffiths from Christian Aid said "The children have really taken on board the message that we can make a difference and that it is our responsibility to change the world for the better for everyone in the world. They have done an absolutely amazing job."