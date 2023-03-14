Dismissals for sexual offences or misconduct relating to violence against women and girls 'more than doubled' in 2022 at Greater Manchester Police (GMP), the force says.

GMP claims that growing trust in the force to investigate allegations has led to an increase in people reporting breaches of professional standards.

It comes as new data published by the National Police Chief's Council on Tuesday 14 March, shows less than one per cent of more than 1,500 police officers and staff who faced complaints about their treatment of women in a six-month period were sacked.

GMP said complaints and allegations rose slightly in the six months to February 2023:

117 Complaints and misconduct allegations relating to violence against women and girls

156 Allegations against 141 employees, one per cent of the workforce

In the six months to March 2022, the force recorded 108 complaints and alleged misconduct cases (accounting for 9.1% nationally), made up of 126 allegations against 143 employees - equating to 1.2% of the workforce.

Greater Manchester Police said it is committed to sacking staff who use their position to prey on vulnerable women and girls.

Former GMP officer Ernesto Ceraldi was jailed for five years in June 2022 after pleading guilty to attempted rape and assault. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Head of the force's Professional Standards Branch, Chief Superintendent Mike Allen said: "Greater Manchester Police is taking ever-increasing steps to ensure police officers and staff do not pose any risk of threat or harm to those they come in to contact with. "The Force Vetting Unit plays an essential role in ensuring only the right people wear the GMP uniform, and the branch’s Assessment and Investigation teams work together to respond to reports, whilst the Anti-Corruption Unit proactively gathers intelligence about any employees whose behaviour falls below the high standard rightly expected of police.

"With the help of the Misconduct Proceedings Unit, GMP is a force which now imposes the toughest possible sanctions on those, like Simon Rose and Ernesto Ceraldi both jailed and sacked, whose actions so badly damage vital public trust and confidence in policing."

Chief Superintendent Nicky Porter, force lead for tackling violence against women and girls, said: "With a strategy in place, Greater Manchester Police is taking strides in the right direction, but there is more hard work to be done."With my oversight, I promise that we will continue to do everything we can to ensure women and girls feel and are safe."

Farah Nazeer, Chief Executive of charity Women’s Aid, said only 6% of the reported offences of violence against women and girls ended with a suspect being charged.

She added: "These statistics have deeply worrying implications for women’s already low levels of trust in the criminal justice system."

