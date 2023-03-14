Play Brightcove video

A granddad has been hailed a hero after he confronted a thief who attempted to rob their jewellery business with a hammer.

Malcolm Abelson, 78, and his his wife Elise, 72, challenged the man who came into their shop in Manchester on Monday 13 March with a claw hammer trying to steal a necklace and three diamond bracelets.

The couple were not injured and the man did not steal anything from the store, Abelsons Jewellers in St Ann's Arcade.

Elise said: "We saw this gentleman looking in the window and he walked away. About twenty minutes later he came into look at a product and asked if we take deposits.

"He said he might come back. About an hour later, he asked if he could take another look.

"He asked to look at another item in a window and I got out a necklace and three diamond bracelets.

"I noticed he had gloves on and thought it was weird, so I didn't let go. He starts tugging them in my hand, saying 'give me them, give me them'.

"I press the panic button, he started to try and leave the shop. He then pulled out a claw hammer.

"The guy next door came out to help us, between us kicking and hitting him, he ran away. He left his phone, hat and his claw hammer was found in the arcade.

"I was surprised by the way my husband reacted. I think your adrenaline kicks in and you don't know what you're doing. I think my husband thought he had hold of the bracelets.

"The man wasn't prepared for the kicking he got! He must have thought we were elderly and an easy target."

The couple reported that a chip was taken out of the bullet proof glass in the shop.

The shop has been in business since 1895 and the couple say they have had only three or four incidents at most.

Malcom Abelson has worked in the jewellers, that was originally owned by his father, since he was 16.

Malcom said: "I don't know what made me do it, I had a quadruple bypass three years ago.

"My son is calling me Tyson Fury, editing my pictures of my head onto his body."

Social media users have called him a hero, saying they believe he deserves a medal.

Their grandson, Leo Abelson said: "My grandpa went into fight mode. They are both a bit shaken up. I'm glad my grandma wasn't in the shop on her own.

"I'm completely shocked by this, it's very out of character for my grandad to react like this. The guy could have hit him with the hammer and that would have been it."

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed it attended the incident and is currently investigating.

