Video report by Granada Reports Sports Correspondent Chris Hall

Members of a world-famous American exhibition basketball team have hosted a skills session at a school in Cheshire ahead of their UK tour.

The Harlem Globetrotters have been entertaining crowds with their acrobatics and clever skills for decades and are touring across the world ahead of their 100th birthday in 2026.

Cherelle "Torch" George and Scooter Christensen thrilled Disley Primary School students with their skills as they dribbled and spun red, white and blue basketballs.

Torch made Globetrotter history when she became the first of the team’s female stars to own her own Guinness World Record title.

She set the record for the most basketball under the leg tumbles in one minute (female), with 32.

Torch collecting her Guiness World Record certificate. Credit: Harlem Globetrotters

She said: "Basketball came to me easily. I didn't get that world record without repetition. I didn't get my record by waking up one day and doing that move. It was something I did over and over as a kid."

Cherelle continued to say that the most important this is to "have fun" and "don't be afraid to fail.

Pupils at Disley Primary School shared what they took away from their day with the duo.

Shane said that even when mistakes are made while playing and performing, it's important to persevere.

He said:"We make mistakes all the time. But you don't notice because we keep the smile on our face.

"We give out that positive energy. You have to learn how to smile through the mistakes.

"It's cool to let the kids know that we do what we do and we may mess up but did you see us give up?"

Globetrotter Scooter is an 18 year Globetrotters veteran. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Both Cherelle and Shane will be Manchester City fans on Tuesday 14th March as special guests at the Etihad Stadium for the Blues match against German side RB Leipzig.

The Globetrotters begin their UK tour at the Manchester AO Arena on Friday 28 April.