A man from Preston has completed a seven day, seven lakes challenge to raise money for charity in honour of his late wife.

Geoff Yale joined family, friends and colleagues of his wife Pam for ‘The Seven Lakes Challenge’ in February 2023.

Mr Yale is raising money for The Pam Yale foundation for young deaf people, established in memory of his wife who was a teacher for deaf people.

The first day involved 22 people walking around Tarn Hows but Geoff went on to do routes around Rydal Water, Ullswater, Hawkehead, Coniston, Grasmere and Buttermere.

His walk raised a total of £3,500 which he added to the £11,500 he collected in 2022, bringing the total to over £15,000.

Mrs Yale was diagnosed with terminal cancer in late 2021, which is when her and her husband launched the foundation to support deaf children.

The charity aims to support deaf children in accessing educational trips and help fund British Sign Language courses for support staff.

Mr Yale, who was married to his wife for 36 years, said: “Completing the challenge was grueling and emotional, but I was determined to get through it for Pam who loved to walk in the Lake District.

“Pam was passionate about the value of the outdoors in early years education and had identified barriers to this provision for hearing-impaired children.

“Our children helped me to set up the Foundation in the weeks and months after we lost Pam and it gave us something to focus on as we grieved.

“Over the course of the week 45 people joined me and on two of the days I was on my own, which gave me time to reflect on what we had achieved.

“Now we can get to work distributing the funds to make a real difference to deaf children and their families.”

