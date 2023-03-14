Play Brightcove video

Jordan Trengove speaking outside of Preston Crown Court

A man who was falsely accused of rape by Eleanor Williams says he will "never have any sympathy for her ever".

Jordan Trengove, who spent time in custody as a result of the allegations, said he planned to take action against Cumbria Police.

He does not believe Williams has shown any remorse and added: “I don’t think the sentence is long enough, in my opinion, for what she’s done to us all."

Eleanor Williams, 22, has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison. Credit: MEN Media

Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her alleged injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.

The post led to demonstrations in her town of Barrow-in-Furness, with English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson visiting in the wake of the allegations.

But in January, a jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.

She has been jailed for eight and a half years.

Jordan said: "I've tried ending my life over it. I've not been able to leave the house or go to work."

"I do think I'll be able to move on with my life a little bit. I do think I'm going to move out of the area so I'm not in the area when she's released."

Eleanor Williams used a hammer to inflict injuries to her face, after claiming she'd been injured by a grooming gang Credit: Facebook

Mr Trengove says he still does not why Williams made these accusations, adding: "We'll never know I guess. I'd love to know why this has happened and what made her do this and why me."

"After what she's done to me, I'll never have any sympathy for her ever."

In a statement read during the trial, Jordan Trengove said the word “rapist” had been spray painted across his house and his window was smashed after Williams accused him of raping and attacking her.

He said he spent 73 days in prison, sharing a cell with a convicted sex offender, after he was charged as a result of her claims.