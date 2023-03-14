A man has been jailed for raping a 60-year-old woman in his home after spiking her cup of tea.

Officers were called to the victims house in the Openshaw area of Manchester in May 2020 after she told police she had been sexually assaulted.

Greater Manchester Police say 32-year-old Meynard Murambakanda had befriended the woman after striking up conversation outside her property.

Detective Sergeant Qadir Hussain of GMP’s North Manchester district said: “I commend the victim for her bravery throughout this investigation and for having the strength and to report this horrific crime to Greater Manchester Police.

"This was no doubt a long and distressing investigation for the victim and her loved ones”.

The court heard, Murambakanda was able to gain the victim's trust by obtaining her personal information, including the pin number for her bank card.

He was then coerced her to go to his property and unknowingly spiked a cup of tea she requested in order to stupefy her and raped her.

After the attack, he stole her bank card and withdrew around £650 from her account.

Detective Superintendent Hussain said: “Murambakanda’s crimes are horrific and his lack of remorse for the victim and her welfare is despicable.

"Murambakanda is a dangerous individual who fully deserves the sentence imposed on him."

“The bravery of the victim has been incredible from start to finish."

"I would like to thank the victim for the strength and courage shown throughout the investigation and hope that this will, in some way, provide closure so that she is able to rebuild her life."

Meynard Murambakanda was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment at Manchester Crown Court for two counts of rape. After serving his sentence, he will face deportation.