Merseyside Police say they are committed to keeping women and girls safe following a report published into forces across the country.

More than 1,500 police officers were accused of violence against women and girls in a sixth month period, a report from the National Police Chiefs’ Council found.

The report also showed only 13 of them were sacked.

In the last six months (between September 2022 and February 2023) Merseyside Police recorded 22 unique cases and 32 allegations, equating to 0.5% of the workforce.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy says the force is working hard to tackle violence against women and girls. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: “I want to assure you that we are working hard to root out those in the minority who do not adhere to the standards and behaviours I expect from my officers and staff.

“From more effective vetting, to encouraging everyone internally and those who come into contact with our force to call out any inappropriate behaviour.

“I understand how hard that can be, but I can guarantee that any allegations will be taken seriously, and they will be fully supported.

“I am working with other Chief Constables across the UK to better identify wrongdoing by reviewing all current allegations of sexual misconduct fully and quickly, strengthening vetting and misconduct investigations and toughening sanctions to make sure they meet the gravity of offences committed.”

The says force its working with partners including the five local authorities, the Police and Crime Commissioner, the Crown Prosecution Service, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, the universities and charities to “tackle and prevent violence and intimidation against women and girls to earn the trust of our communities.”

“My officers and staff work tirelessly to ensure that Merseyside is a safe place to live, work and socialise", added Chief Constable Kennedy.

“There is still work to do and as a force we will continue to learn and develop so that keeping women and girls safe, and feeling safe, remains at the forefront of our work.

“We are improving. We will keep improving but we recognise that there is still more to do."

