ITV Granada Reports Correspondent Victoria Grimes caught up with The Lathums as their 2023 UK tour gets underway.

Indie band The Lathums are celebrating after their second album shot straight to the top of the charts.

Released in March 2022, 'From Nothing To A Little Bit More' has followed the Wigan band’s 2021 debut, 'How Beautiful Life Can Be' to the Number One spot under label Island Records.

Back-to-back Number One albums are a glory shared by famed guitar bands like Arctic Monkeys, The Beatles and Blossoms.

The Lathums on stage in Liverpool ahead of the tour kicking off Credit: ITV Granada

"It's doing really well and we are so grateful for all the love and support for it," said frontman and songwriter Alex Moore.

"As we kick off the tour we've got the toasties ready to go".

The band's UK Spring Tour 2023 in currently underway and sees them play some of their biggest shows so far, taking in venues in Liverpool and Manchester and finishing with a gig at the reknowned Roundhouse in London on 18 March.

They will also play a summer night show in front of 8,000 fans at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on 30 June 2023.

The band chat to Granada Reports as the tour gets underway Credit: ITV Granada

Drummer Ryan Durrans said: "I'm most excited about the Albert Hall show in Manchester and then the Roundhouse gig. We are going right around the UK - it's brilliant."

On their growing fanbase, guitarist Scott Concepcion said: "We have a select group of fans who come to all the gigs. It's not just people from Wigan, people come from right across the UK."

The band were put together while studying at a new college called, 'The Music Projects' in Pemberton.

It was a course they all loved and within a year of leaving the college, they were signed by the famous Island Records Label, which championed U2, Queen, Bob Dylan, the late Amy Winehouse and many more.

New bass player Matty Murphy with guitarist Scott Concepcion and drummer Ryan Durrans Credit: ITV Granada

In 2020 they featured in the Granada Introducing series, which highlights musical talent from around the North West.

This year they welcomed a new member in the form of bass player Matty Murphy, who is from Liverpool. It follows the departure of former member Johnny Cunliffe in 2022.

"I'm really enjoying being part of the band - and I'm spending a lot of time in Wigan!" Matty says.

"We rehearse in Wigan so he's there all the time," says Scott: "He's slowly morphing from a Scouser into a Wiganer!" he teased.

The band's new single 'Struggle', Island Records.

Following their hit 'Say My Name', they released new single 'Struggle' in March 2023 and both numbers feature in their show.

"I just love spending time with my best mates, getting on the stage and seeing our fans and playing music for them," says Scott.

Alex agrees: "We want to keep going for as long as possible - we hope we can carry on doing this forever."

The Lathums Spring Tour 2023 remaining dates: