A key witness in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a schoolgirl has denied lying about him for a financial reward in the case.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, died after she was allegedly shot by Thomas Cashman in the chest in her own home in Liverpool on on 22 August 2022.

Manchester Crown Court heard how the prosecution witness, whose identity has been protected for legal reasons, said she had a "fling" with Cashman.

The witness said she had left Liverpool and was “terrified” of giving evidence against Cashman, but had done so because a child had been shot dead.

Olivia was standing behind her mother Cheryl Korbel when she was shot. Credit: Family Photo

She said: “When there’s a little girl involved, there’s no form of grassing in my world, when there’s a little girl involved.

“Because of this little girl. I just feel like if he was any sort of man, he would just… own it.

“I can’t believe he’s making her family go through this. It’s child, it’s a child.

“They all should be ashamed of themselves who are supporting him as well.”

Cashman is also accused of attempting to kill Joseph Nee as he chased him into Olivia’s home and firing his gun which also injured Olivia's mum Cheryl Korbel, 46.

However the the court heard how the “execution” went “horribly wrong”, with Cashman shooting and missing Nee but hitting the mother and daughter.

Cashman denies being the gunman but the witness has implicated the defendant, telling police following the shooting that he turned up at her home agitated and changed his clothing.

She also said she heard him say he had, “done Joey”.

But John Cooper KC, defending Cashman, suggested she was lying for money and because the defendant had used her for sex.

Mr Cooper said the woman was angry and wanted to “ruin” Cashman’s life because the defendant told her he loved his partner and children and she was “just a bit of fun.”

Previously, the witness was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and admitted telling “little white lies” to detectives investigating the murder.

She said she did so to protect her family and avoid getting involved in the police investigation.

The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel arrive at Manchester Crown Court. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Speaking to the jury she said: “I was petrified of speaking in the first couple of interviews.

“I was woken up that night by a guy doing a dreadful thing and putting my life danger.

“I was petrified to speak about Tommy. I’ve got to come home, he’s going to want to see me, what I have been speaking about.

“I was mortified I have been put in this situation. I don’t know what my life will hold in the next few years.”

Mr Cooper then asked why she went to the gym the following morning after discovering a little girl had been shot dead if she was so terrified.

“My gym is my therapy. To be with friends, to release my energy,” she responded.

Mr Cooper continued: “Was having your nails done also part of your therapy?”

The witness said: “Am I being shouted at for getting my nails done?”

Trial Judge Mrs Justice Yip decided to adjourn the proceedings for a briefly as the exchanges became heated during the second day of the witnesses’ cross-examination.

A court artist sketch of Thomas Cashman who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA Images

Mr Cooper suggested the witness was lying about the defendant because of money and debts.

He suggested a person the witness knew owed Cashman £25,000 for cannabis and one way to avoid paying was to get the defendant, “off the scene”.

The witness responded saying the suggestion was “absolutely ridiculous” and that cannabis dealing was, “too poxy” for Cashman.

Mr Cooper asked the witness if she had ever discussed with police the Crimestoppers reward offered for information in this case, which started at at £50,000 and increased to £200,000.

She said: “We already came forward first, so there’s no money we would be entitled to.

“I’ve never been or asked or even interested in the money, when I came forward there was no reward up. I could not sleep at night.”

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues.