Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool are "hungry" for a top-four finish as they try to salvage something positive from an erratic Premier League season.

The 24-year-old admits Jurgen Klopp's side have had to change their goals and are now targeting the prize of the Champions League places.

Trent said of his side, who have fallen away since being among the title favourites in 2022: "It's not what we aimed for at the start of the season, but these things happen.

"It's happened to us before - our aims and goals change throughout the season. We have had to change our targets and push for top four.

"We have come to terms with it, we've accepted it and we're hungry for it."

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports correspondent David Chisnall at the launch of a new sports gear outlet in Liverpool, Trent was unmoved about criticism of his own form and the tendency for fans to target him when Liverpool as a team are playing poorly.

He says he has played at his best and also seen dips in form during his career, but argued he was always committed to winning three points.

He paid his own tribute to the Anfield faithful who he says have stuck with the team, despite their indifferent form. "It's great that we're all in it together," he said.

And he welcomed changes manager Klopp had made to the squad in a bid to freshen it up.

When asked to comment on a remark by Liverpool legend Ian Callaghan that he would one day overtake him as making the most appearances for the club, Trent said: "I remember being 17 or 18 and Milly (teamate James Milner) saying to me 'Take it all in because it'll fly by'.

"I used to roll my eyes and say 'There's no way that'll happen.' But now I'm sat here, now 24, I've hopefully got many, many years ahead of me.

"But I also look back and think 'Wow, that's flew by.

"Six or seven years ago I was just breaking into the team. Where's the time gone? So I just take it day by day and just know that it won't last forever."

