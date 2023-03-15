Manchester Metrolink users are being urged to plan their journeys this morning, Wednesday 15 March, after disruption to the network.

Damage to overhead lines – which power the trams – has resulted in fewer trams than normal being able to run from Queens Road Depot.

There are currently no trams on the Trafford Park Line and a reduced service on some routes, with East Didsbury and Oldham and Rochdale lines most affected. Other lines are operating with delays.

Metrolink passengers are able to use their tickets on selected buses and a dedicated customer information page has been set up to help customers plan their journey.

Transport for Greater Manchester's Head of Metrolink, Danny Vaughan, said: "The overhead line issue this morning is impacting much of the network, with some delays or reduced frequencies and no trams currently on the Trafford Park line.

"We’re working with bus operators and other partners to help passengers make their journey as best as possible, and I’d encourage people to think about their journey this morning.

"If possible plan ahead, allow extra time and please bear with us while we work to get this issue fixed.

"We have engineers working on site and will continue to use our customer channels to provide latest updates."

