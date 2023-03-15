A man who swindled several bookmakers by stealing thousands of pounds from gaming machines has been jailed.

Michael Shaw, from Bootle, targeted bookmakers across the UK, including in Liverpool, between September 2017 to April 2018.

The 39-year-old boasted about taking the money on social media as he hacked gaming machines.

Shaw was able to get the cash by placing fraudulent bets.

He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud through false representation and later charged with conspiracy to defraud in September 2022.

Police uncovered a total of 21 cases of fraud in Merseyside that Shaw was involved in.

Hours before Shaw appeared at Liverpool Crown Court, he posted videos on social media boasting that he “beat the bookies, not a lot of people can say that.”

Shaw was sentenced to 16 months in prison on Wednesday 15 March.

Paul Shaw was given a custodial sentence for committing fraud. Credit: Merseyside Police

Another man, Paul Shaw, 40, also from Bootle, was given a custodial sentence for fraud offences.

Speaking after the sentencing Detective Constable Sarah Clayton said: “Shaw shamelessly committed numerous fraud offences that affected several businesses across the UK.

"He believed he was above the law by posting videos online and boasting about his actions which cost him a custodial sentence. “I hope this result shows that Merseyside Police are relentless in pursuing people like Shaw who commit fraud and are determined in bringing them to justice."Merseyside Police said they will utilise all of their resources to prevent such crimes that "not only affects organisations but the people that work for them".

