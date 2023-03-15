Scoring five in Manchester City's Champions League demolition of RB Leipzig has placed Erling Haaland among the Champions League goalscoring greats.

The Norwegian striker has now become the fastest and youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals - passing the milestone as Manchester City completed their 7-0 rout at the Etihad.

Haaland opens his account against Leipzig from the penalty spot Credit: PA Images

His five goals also brought up the fifth hat-trick of his debut season in England. He has certainly racked up some remarkable numbers:

Haaland's five goals against Leipzig gave him 33 goals in 25 games in the competition, still aged 22.

He began the night on level with Ryan Giggs and Edin Dzeko on 28, joint 28th in the Champions League era.

But then passed David Trezeguet, Patrick Kluivert, Roy Makaay, Kaka, Wayne Rooney, Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Eto'o and Arjen Robben, moving level with Fernando Morientes in 19th place.

Haaland overtook Rooney's goalscoring record Credit: PA Images

Edinson Cavani is next in his sights on 35, with fellow young phenomenon Kylian Mbappe on 40 and Sergio Aguero 41, including a club-record 36 for City.

Surprisingly it is only his second hat-trick in the competition, the first coming for RB Salzburg against Genk in 2019, though he has scored twice in a game on a further 10 occasions.

He is only the third player to score five in a single Champions League game, following Lionel Messi for Barcelona against Bayer Leverkusen in 2012 and Luiz Adriano for Shakhtar Donetsk against BATE Borisov two years later.

Haaland has levelled Lionel Messi's Champions League hatrick record Credit: PA Images

Haaland also became the most prolific scorer in a single season for City, beating the previous record of 38 in all competitions set by Tommy Johnson in 1928-29.He's also the first Premier League player to score five hat-tricks in a season in all competitions since Harry Kane in 2016-17.

West Brom, Fulham - in the FA Cup - Stoke, Leicester and Hull were Kane's victims, with four goals in the 6-1 win over the Foxes.

But Haaland went one better with his five against Leipzig to add to four trebles in his first 13 Premier League games.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...