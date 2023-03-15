Play Brightcove video

Family and friends paid their last respects at the pink-themed funeral of transgender schoolgirl Brianna Ghey.

Brianna was found stabbed to death in Culceth Linear Park in Warrington on Saturday 11 February.

The service included poems, music and heartfelt tributes with some memories of her enjoyment of clothing, make-up, jewellery and social media.

Prayers were said, asking for “the courage to love one another” and saying Brianna will “endure no more suffering…you can be whatever you want”.

Mourners were asked to wear pink and all shades could be seen as mourners arrived for her funeral at St Elphin’s Parish Church in Warrington.

Her pink coffin arrived at church in a horse-drawn carriage surrounded by pink flowers.

The horses were also wearing pink plumes in line with the theme.

Lana Del Rey’s song, Video Games, played as the cortege arrived for the service before fading as the church bells tolled.

Reverend Debbie Lovatt told mourners the service would be a celebration of Brianna’s life.

The order of service expressed gratitude to everyone who had supported the family, it said:

“Brianna’s family would like to thank all relatives and friends for the kind messages of sympathy and support during this difficult time, and thank you for joining them at this service.''

The family also asked for donations to the Mindfullness In Schools Project.

Ms Lovatt asked for prayers for the family and friends and for “light in the darkness.”

She added: “Give us the courage to love each other. Inspire us to create a world where all people are valued and safe and all your creation is honoured.”

Bible readings were given and the hymn Amazing Grace was sung before a series of tributes and poems were read.

The pink coffin being carried into church Credit: ITV Granada

These included one “from Grandma”, read out by Rev Lovatt.

It said: “As you embark on life’s greatest adventure in the company of angels, you will endure no more suffering in that place of light and love where there is no sin.

“You can be whatever you want and will be accepted with love and celebration. I miss you and keep you in my heart forever. Granny.”

Two fifteen year olds have been charged with murder with a trial set to take place in July.