Three men have been jailed for life for the murder of a 30-year-old man in Manchester.

Kane Adamson, 18, Joshua Prescott, 19, and Ben Dawber, 17, were hunting down a man who had just punched someone outside a bar in Tyldesley, but then launched a knife attack on Thomas Williamson.

The trio - who were unknown to Williamson - cornered him in a gated alleyway on Charles Street at around 1.30am on Saturday 25 September, 2021.

Thomas was not the intended target of the attack, but he was stabbed several times, including in the heart.

He was found by police a short time later slumped in a gateway just metres from his home where he had been left to bleed to death.

Kane Adamson, Ben Dawber and Joshua Prescott were sentenced to life in prison. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

An investigation was launched, and the three defendants were placed at the scene.

Detectives discovered that earlier that evening, Dawber and Adamson had attempted to rob another victim in Atherton.

Later at around 1:20am, as they were driving round, the three came across a fight between two men on Castle Street. One of the men was chased away and then the three defendants began circling Tyldesley town centre in pursuit of the man who had fled. It was at this point they came across Thomas and launched an unprovoked attack.

Ben Dawber, 17, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years in prison for murder, attempted robbery and three counts of robbery.

Kane Adamson, 18, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 18 years in prison for murder and attempted robbery.

Joshua Prescott, 19, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 17 years in prison for murder.

Police and forensics at the address on Charleston Court in Tyldesley Credit: MEN Media

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola McCulloch from Greater Manchester Police said: "The thoughts of the investigation team remain with Thomas’s family who have lost a beloved son and brother in the most violent and cruel circumstances.

"They are understandably devastated by the loss and whilst the sentencing won’t bring Thomas back, I hope it brings some comfort to know that justice has been done.

"This was a complex investigation, during which GMP detectives pursued extensive lines of inquiry and worked closely with CPS lawyer Nicky Moore to ultimately secure a charge and conviction for Thomas’s murder.

"I would like to thank the courage of the witnesses who came forward and helped obtain justice for Thomas and his family. I am also grateful to the communities of Tyldesley, Atherton and Leigh who stepped forward to support the police and Thomas’ family.

"Thomas was vulnerable when he left his home that night and he did nothing to provoke such senseless violence that robbed him of his life. It was a random attack which has understandably shocked the local community.

"It’s clear from events that Dawber, Adamson and Prescott are menacing and highly aggressive individuals. Thomas was not the man they were seeking that night, but they launched a vicious attack which needlessly robbed Thomas of his life."

Thomas's mother, Sue Williamson, said: "I miss Tom so much every day - he was always there to ask me how my day had been, to send me off to work with a “Have a good day”, and to give me a hug. There’s a hole in my life with him gone, that can never be filled, and our home is empty without him.

"Even now, knowing he’s gone, when I hear everyday sounds and creaks of the now-empty house coming from upstairs at home, my first thought is of Tom, and thinking that he’s going to come downstairs. It hurts afresh every time I then have to acknowledge that he won’t.

"Tom was loving, kind and funny, and he always knew how to lift my spirits and make me laugh. He was my son, but he was my friend as well, and he was also very close to his dad David and his younger sister Sarah."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...