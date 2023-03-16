Play Brightcove video

A gang of car thieves have been jailed for 11 years.

Footage showed them taking the police on a 100 miles per hour car chase through Gatley near Stockport.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) stopped the men in the stolen car they were travelling in and they were arrested on March 3 2022.

All four of them were detained with the help from GMP’s dog handlers who found one of them hidden under a sofa.

The quartet appeared in Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday 16 March to be sentenced:

Declan McClusky, 21, was jailed for three years and four months after pleading guilty to commit burglary, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Alan McCabe, 21, was jailed for three years and 11 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

Kade McEwan, 20, was jailed for one year and 10 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

Christopher Ward, 20, was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

GMP’s Serious Organised Crime Group launched an investigation in 2022 to target criminals involved in burglaries and car thefts across Manchester.

They were able to link the gang to 13 incidents that saw a range of cars, including Audis and Porsches, being stolen from public car parks, town centres, and private driveways across Manchester.

Police say these stolen cars would then often be used in other burglaries to continue the spree.

Detective Constable Chris Bromley from GMP Serious Organised Crime Group said: “This group were prolific thieves, and these were really intrusive crimes where they would often break into people’s homes and steal the cars from their drives, leaving people unable to get to work or take their children to school.

“These men had no regard for public safety with their behaviour and reckless driving, and I hope this incident demonstrates that no matter how organised a gang may think they are, we will use all the experience and resources available to put these individuals behind bars.”

