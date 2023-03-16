Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Elaine Willcox

"I feel happy, so very happy".

Isobel Jeffery's happiness is infectious. At 80-years-old she said she is "finally living as the woman she dreamed of being."

After taking the final step and undergoing gender confirmation surgery, she was told: "The dysphoria she was experiencing would change to euphoria" but she hadn't realised "just how much."

She was born physically male and grew up as Andrew, but said she had known from a young age that she had been born in the wrong body.

The former merchant sailor, firefighter and trucker had taken "masculine" jobs and desperately tried to "live as a man to fit in."

Isobel was born physically male and married Margaret at 21 Credit: Spire Yale Hospital

She had met Margaret at St Andrew's Methodist church in Winsford, they married at 21 and they had two children together.

But Isobel was living two different lives. At home with Margaret she would wear her clothes and a nightdress and used to wear her underwear in the shower, because she hated seeing her male body.

In her seventies, and with the support of her wife of almost 60 years she took the decision to live as a woman.

She continued to volunteer with the Fire Service in Cheshire and was accepted by her church and many of her friends.

Her wife Margaret has dementia and now lives in a nursing home but before the condition took hold, she had given Isobel her blessing.

Isobel says, "As Alzheimer's began to take her away from me, I began to become Isobel more and more, I visit her everyday."

Isobel lived as a woman with Margaret's blessing Credit: Spire Yale Hospital

It was only when a new gender identity clinic, CMagic opened in Liverpool that she sped up the process to transition.

Long waiting lists for surgery on the NHS, with time not on her side, Isobel used her savings to pay privately for gender confirmation surgery at the Spire Yale Hospital in Wrexham.

She says she has a special bond with consultant urologist Christian Seipp who supported her throughout the process.

Isobel told him: "You have made an immense difference to my life".

Mr Seipp said: "Thankfully we are now living in a society where transgender identity, non- binary transgender identities are becoming more visible and you need to see that people are happy and find peace like Isobel did".

Isobel Jeffery at the Spire Yale Hospital in Wrexham Credit: Spire Yale Hospital

Isobel says the process has been positive, but her son admits he finds it difficult.

"It's mixed, my brother has nothing to do with me, my son finds it very hard. He told me I don't know if I agree with it, he calls me dad and always will, and he says I love you."

Isobel wants her story to give more people hope that it is never too late to be yourself.

"Go for it, surgery isn't reversible so you have got to be sure."