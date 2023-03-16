A review into the Isle of Man Government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic is due to take evidence from members of the public.

The Independent Isle of Man Covid Review was set up to examine the various government restrictions and responses to the virus from December 2019 to April 2022.

This includes border controls, school closures, business support schemes, care homes, policing, testing and the vaccination rollout.

The Chair of the Review, Kate Brunner KC, is encouraging people to come forward to share their experience of the pandemic.

She said: "I appreciate that thinking back to the pandemic will be difficult for some, but your views will really help the Review team to evaluate the island’s response, and make practical recommendations."

She added that those who suffered a bereavement as a result of the pandemic can write to the team, and can arrange a private meeting with the committee.

Ms Brunner has experience in a range of different areas including criminal law, healthcare law and public law.

As leader of the Western Circuit, she was elected to lead 2,000 barristers in one of the six legal areas or ‘circuits’ of England and Wales.

She has also led reviews into the closure of courts, and safety in courts during the pandemic.

Kate Brunner was appointed as chair of the review in August 2022. Credit: The Independent Covid Review Isle of Man

The Review will begin to hear from members of the public in four drop-in sessions due to begin at the end of the month.

They will be held in-person and chaired by Kate Brunner KC.

Wednesday 29 March

10:30am to 12:30pm at The Town Hall, Port St Mary

3:30pm to 5:30pm at Peel Centenary Centre, Peel

Thursday 30 March

10:30am to 12:30pm at The Town Hall, Ramsey

3:30pm to 5:30pm at The Town Hall, Douglas

The Isle of Man Government Public Health Directorate published a weekly Covid report until 19 August 2022 summarising the latest figures.

Within that period, a total of 116 Covid-related deaths were recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

116 The number of Covid-related deaths recorded in the Isle of Man up to 19 August 2022.

The Isle of Man closed its borders to all non-residents in March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Approval for the review was given by Tynwald in November 2021.

The final report is due to be delivered to the island's parliament by 31 December 2023.

