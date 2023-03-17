Police are questioning two men after armed officers were called to a residential street in Liverpool.

Residents on Curate Road in Anfield were told to stay indoors and a cordon thrown around the area as police searched one of the houses.

It comes after officers were called to Fernhill Way in Bootle just after 4pm on Thursday following the discovery of a gun and ammunition.

A cordon was thrown around the area as armed police carried out a detailed search. Credit: Liverpool Echo

On Friday morning, two men were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

Witnesses described seeing armed police leaving a home with a large cardboard box marked "police evidence", and specialist forensics officers carrying evidence bags.

Police scoured an area including front gardens, cars and bushes, and they used a ladder to search flat roofs of properties inside the cordoned off area.

Witnesses describe seeing armed police searching a house. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A Merseyside police spokesperson said: "We can confirm that armed police have been in Anfield this morning, Friday 17 March. At around 8.40am, officers attended Curate Road."Two men have been arrested on suspicion of Possession of a firearm and a search remains ongoing. A road closure remains in place at Curate Road/Townsend Road as enquiries continue."Please avoid the area. Thanks for your patience and understanding."