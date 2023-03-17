Final party plans are being put in place for one of the world’s oldest emus, who is due to celebrate his 40th birthday at Blackpool Zoo.

Ollie lives with the kangaroos as well as his partner Maggie and has fathered many chicks throughout his life.

He was hatched at Harewood Bird Gardens in Leeds in 1983 before moving to Blackpool when he was one year old.

Emus, the world's third largest bird species, typically live between 10 and 20 years in the wild and can live up to 35 in captivity.

Emus are the third largest bird species and Ollie stands at 5 foot 7 inches. Credit: Blackpool Zoo

Males incubate the eggs for roughly 56 days and do not eat, drink or go to the toilet throughout that time. They then care for the young until they are between six and 12 months old.

Emma Swindells, who is a senior keeper on Blackpool Zoo’s bird section, said: “It is wonderful to be celebrating 40 years of Ollie!

“He’s a very gentle bird who keeps himself to himself, unlike his partner Maggie who loves to come over to keepers for a good scratch and to see what we are doing!

“This is a huge milestone birthday and Ollie is in great health. He’s one of the oldest emus in the world and will be getting lots of treats to mark the occasion!”

The oldest emu in the world was claimed to be 58 in 2020. He was kept on a family farm in Valencia Creek in the Australian state of Victoria.

Emus are flightless birds that can reach running speeds of up to 30mph. The species hails from Australia, where the first recorded sighting was in 1696.