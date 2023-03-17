'I have an unusual habit', said sex offender found crouching behind horse

A man has been jailed for 12 months after he was caught in horse stables intending to commit a sexual offence.

Shane Taylor-Waters was crouched behind a horse when he was discovered by the stable's owner in Lancashire last May.

According to police, he told the landowner: "I have an unusual habit".

Taylor-Waters, of no fixed address, later pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He said: "I thought about doing it. Then thought better.

"I went there with the intention of doing it. I went in the stable and sat there for five minutes and didn’t do anything.

"Then the man came out and caught me."

The court was told that Taylor-Waters has a previous conviction for sexual offences involving animals.

DC Leigh Palfreeman, of Burnley CID, said: "This was an extremely sinister offence.

"Thankfully Taylor-Waters was interrupted before he could take his worrying behaviour any further."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: