Police and Trading Standards officers have seized thousands of pounds worth of counterfeit goods in Lancashire.

Officers found illegal nicotine products including cigarettes, counterfeit hand rolling tobacco and vapes during raids in Preston.

More than a thousand items were seized at three shops across the city and police say that the goods would be worth around £7000 if sold as genuine.

Officers found some of the haul hidden in a secret compartment Credit: Lancashire Police

In one of the shops, products were found hidden from view behind a swing-out wall fixing.

Sgt Martin Hughes, from Preston Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We are committed to continuing to tackle this type of crime which has a negative impact on genuine businesses but also on the health and wellbeing of the public.

"We would encourage the public to let us know if they believe shops or establishments are supplying these kinds of products so that we can work with partners and take positive action.”

Trading Standards have warned about the dangers of buying counterfeit nicotine products Credit: Lancashire Police

Trading Standards Officer, Dawn Robinson, said: "The items seized were a mixture of illicit tobacco products, either counterfeit or bearing incorrect health warnings, and illegal vapes.

"The sheer volume of seizures of these products by Trading Standards (twenty-two from Lancashire retailers so far in 2023) demonstrates the value of the illegal trade in these products, with some unscrupulous retailers clearly reluctant to comply with the law.

“Cheap illicit tobacco is readily available to young people and encourages them to smoke."