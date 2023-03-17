An investigation is underway after a man died while being held in a police cell in Liverpool.

The 44-year-old was detained after being approached by officers on Scotland Road at 9.45pm on Tuesday.

After being taken to St Anne Street Police Station in the city he was held overnight in a cell.

At around 5pm on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said staff were made aware he was on the floor and required medical attention.

Paramedics were called and the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following a mandatory referral from the force to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the watchdog declared an independent investigation.

It has sent investigators to the custody suite to begin reviewing evidence by obtaining CCTV and body-worn video footage.

The IOPC has said that statements are being taken by the officers who first came into contact with the deceased.

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: "This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly died and our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

"Merseyside Police referred this matter to us, and as he was in the custody of police at the time he became unwell, it is important there is a thorough and independent investigation.

"We will examine all relevant matters, including the interaction officers had with the man on the street and what happened after he arrived at the custody suite.

"We have made contact with his family to explain our role and will update them as our inquiries progress."