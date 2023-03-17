A Premier League footballer will not face criminal charges after police investigated allegations he had exposed himself in a bar - with the matter now closed, the force says.

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker was investigated by Cheshire Police over allegations he indecently exposed himself in a Wilmslow bar.

Video of the incident, said to have happened after City’s 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle on 4 March, was circulated by a national newspaper.

Cheshire Police say he voluntarily attended a police station and it has been dealt with out of court.

In a statement the force said: "Officers have now concluded their enquiries which included speaking to those directly involved.

"A 32-year-old man from Prestbury voluntarily attended a police station for questioning on 16 March.

"He has been dealt with by an out of court disposal and the matter is now closed."

Walker battling Newcastle's Callum Wilson for the ball during the Premier League match on Saturday 4 March. Credit: PA Images

What is an 'out of court disposal order'?

An out of court disposal (OOCD) is a method of resolving an investigation for offenders of low-level crime and anti-social behaviour such as graffiti and low-level criminal damage, when the offender is known and admits the offence.

An OOCD can only be used in limited circumstances.