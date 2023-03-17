One of the UK's most wanted men has been jailed after going on the run for eight years.

Michael Paul Moogan has been sentenced to 12 years for his role in a large-scale international drug trafficking plot.

In October 2013, the 37-year-old from Croxteth in Liverpool fled after a raid on a cafe in the Netherlands which officers suspected of being a front for meetings between drug traffickers and cartels.

The Café de Ketel in Rotterdam was a business that was not open to the public and could only be accessed using a security system.

Cafe de Ketel in Rotterdam. Credit: National Crime Agency

The National Crime Agency said the cafe was the hub for Moogan's conspiracy to bring hundreds of kilos of cocaine into the UK monthly.

The NCA worked alongside the Dutch National Crime Squad and were given information which linked Moogan and two other British men to the venue.

Robert Hamilton, 71, from Hale, Greater Manchester, was the only man that could be found around the time of the raid. He was arrested and jailed for eight years in 2014 after pleading guilty to drug offences.

Another man, 57-year-old Robert Gerard from Liverpool, handed himself in to the NCA after three years on the run, claiming the pressure was too much.

Moogan and his associates were also involved in plans to import drugs from Latin America to the EU.

Michael Moogan in Dubai. Credit: National Crime Agency

He told criminal contacts that he smuggled cocaine into the UK hidden in meat from Argentina.

Evidence also showed he bribed port officials to help ensure his drugs were not stopped.

As well as shipping from South America, Moogan used road transport networks stretching from Bulgaria to Latvia, Spain and Belgium to allow for the transfer of cocaine to the UK.

Moogan, who used multiple false identities while on the run, was found and arrested by Dubai Police in April 2021 .

He had a German passport, a driver’s licence and citizen card in the name of Michael Dier, with a photo of himself.

Michael Moogan outside Cafe de Ketel. Credit: National Crime Agency

Moogan pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges and was jailed in for 14 years in 2017 and was sentenced for 12 years in prison for his role in a large-scale international drug trafficking plot.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Ben Rutter said: “Moogan did everything he could to avoid this day but justice has finally caught up with him.

"He was a major figure in international drug dealing.

“His consignments of Class A drugs undoubtedly brought misery and real harm to the UK communities they reached.

“His long overdue jailing is the result of years of hard work by the NCA and law enforcement partners in the UK, Europe and Middle East.

“We thank the Dubai Police especially for their excellent work helping us track Moogan and ensuring his return to the UK.

“Fugitives should take note of this case – they can never rest easy. The NCA has a global reach and will never give up hunting them. “

After being extradited to the UK, Moogan told the NCA arresting officer: “You’re not going to have any trouble from me.

“I’m tired now. Get me up to Manny and get me in Cat A. I’m done now.”

Moogan was then taken to police custody in Greater Manchester.

In November 2022, he appeared at Manchester Crown Court and admitted conspiring to import Class A drugs.

He returned to court on Friday 17th March and was jailed.

Without his guilty plea he would have been sentenced to two decades in prison.