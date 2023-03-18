Child airlifted to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Bolton

A child has been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on a busy road.Emergency services were called to the crash in Moss Bank Way, Bolton, at about 3.35pm on Friday 17th March. The child, who was a pedestrian, was airlifted to hospital.Their age, gender and the extent of their injuries has not yet been revealed.A second person was assessed by a fire service trauma technician at the scene.

Credit: Manchester Evening News

The road was taped off in both directions between Blackburn Road and Broad'o'th Lane following the incident. The westbound carriageway has since reopened.An eyewitness reported at least six police cars at the scene, which is near to Astley Bridge Park.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service added: "Just before 4pm today, Friday 17th March 2023, a fire engine from Bolton North fire station and the Technical Response Unit from Ashton supported colleagues from North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving a vehicle that struck a school child on Moss Bank Way, Bolton."Firefighters secured the vehicle, established a safe zone for the air ambulance to operate in, and erected screens to provide dignity to the patient while paramedics provided emergency care. A fire service trauma technician also provided aid to another person at the scene who was affected by the incident."