Man killed in road crash in Manchester

A man has died after a road collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Manchester.

Emergency services were called at around 12.30 a.m. on Friday 17th March to the incident on Wilbraham Road in Chorlton.

Paramedics treated the pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, at the scene, but he was pronounced dead as a result of the injuries he sustained.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have footage of the incident - including CCTV or dashcam - to get in touch. They are asked to GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 74 of 17/03/2023