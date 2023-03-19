Human remains have been discovered after staff from a housing association forced their way into a property in Bolton.

Police were called to the address on Hemsworth Road after the remains were found.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said "skeletal remains" had been found.

The circumstances surrounding the person's death are not believed to be suspicious.

A file has now been given to the coroner's office.

Map of where the "skeletal remains" were discovered in Bolton.

In a statement Group CEO of Bolton at Home, Noel Sharpe, previously said: "On Thursday 9 March, one of our staff members discovered a body at one of our properties in Hemsworth Road, Halliwell, after gaining entry to the property.

"We are working with police and the coroner’s office to assist with investigations into the circumstances surrounding this incident and are unable to comment further while these investigations take their course.

"We’re saddened by what’s happened and know this may be very upsetting for people living nearby.

The housing association said it will offer as much support as they can and encourage anybody with concerns to contact us them on 01204 328000.