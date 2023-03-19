UK record set at Bolton Cubing competition

Play Brightcove video

Daniel Partridge set a new UK record in the 2X2 category

Cubers from around the World have brought their puzzle-solving skills to Bolton for the North West's first UK Cubing Association competition.

Several of the country’s fastest cubers were among more than 100 competitors taking part at the event at Bolton School.

Speedcubing, whereby competitors aim to solve Rubik's cube type puzzles against the clock, is becoming increasingly popular, especially among young people. Demand has seen a number of new cubing competitions start up across the country.

The inaugural Bolton Spring Speedcubing Competition 2023 was an official UK Cubing Association (UKCA) event overseen by delegates of the World Cubing Association (WCA).

The event attracted experienced cubers and novices, including competitors from the USA, Canada, Hong Kong, Poland and Taiwan.

Play Brightcove video

Eleanor Sinnott travelled from Glasgow for the Bolton event

Speedcubers taking part in the event included Daniel Partridge, the UK’s current number 1 ranked cuber in the Pyraminx event, and Luke Burns who placed 3rd at last year’s national Cubes UK Championships in the 2x2 event and won both the 2x2 and 3x3 events at the recent Lincolnshire open competition.

Daniel currently averages 8.22 seconds to solve a 3x3 cube and is ranked 16th in the UK. Luke currently averages 8.27 seconds to solve a 3x3 cube and is ranked 18th in the UK.

Daniel set a new UK record in the 2X2 event, solving the cube in just 0.65 seconds.

Credit: ITV

Nevins Chan of the UKCA & WCA and one of the event organizing team said, “it’s very exciting to start a new cubing competition in the North West and some of the fastest cubers in the country will be in Bolton. The event has proved popular, filling up with competitors within an hour of online registration opening!”

Play Brightcove video

Nevins Chan officiated at the UKCA competition in Bolton