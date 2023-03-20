The family of former Wigan and St Helens rugby league player Bryn Hargreaves, who has been missing in the United States, have confirmed a body has been found.

Bryn, 36, was reported missing by his employer in January 2022 after he failed to arrive for work, sparking a major search by police and tracker dogs.

In a statement on social media this weekend, Bryn's brother Gareth said: "With incredible sadness I can confirm after 14 months we have finally found Bryn.

"We still do not know the cause of death or what actually happened on 3 January 2022."

The family confirmed the sad news on social media.

He continued: "Thanks to all those that have helped in the search. We would appreciate a little space and will keep you updated when we have any further information."

The Super League star, who also played for Bradford before moving to the States to work in the oil and gas industry, vanished from his apartment in West Virginia.

His family feared he may have been abducted and set up an appeal to raise money for private investigators to look into the disappearance.

Bryn would often play the guitar for his family. Credit: Family picture

Monongalia County Sheriff's Office said: "On 26 February 2023, at approximately 1pm, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives were dispatched to a wooden area between South Peirpont Road and The Hannalei Development in the Cheat Lake area of Monongalia County, WV, where human remains were discovered.

"The remains have been sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office for positive identification and manner of death.

"No further information will be released at this time."

