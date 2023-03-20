The coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort will take place on Saturday 6 May, with celebrations all over the country to take place throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Manchester City Council says there are a number of ways the public can get involved in marking the historic occasion, from street parties, lunches and volunteering days.

National Lottery Awards funding is available to support events and activities, with grants from £300 to up to £10,000 available to apply for.

Events can be anything from supporting local services, cultural activities and events bringing residents together. Projects could be a one-off event or activity taking place around the weekend of May 6.

A street party in 2012. Credit: PA

Street Parties

The City Council wants residents all over the city to dust off the bunting and join their neighbours to celebrate the historic weekend by hosting a traditional street party.

Deadline to submit an application to for road closures is Friday 21 April.

Volunteer Days

The Big Help Out is a national scheme that aims to highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the country.

In tribute to His Majesty The King’s public service, the Big Help Out will take place on Monday 8 May and is an opportunity for residents of all ages to get involved with volunteering, bring their community together.

Everyone and anyone can get involved with the Big Help Out to make a positive impact to their local area as well as create a lasting legacy from the Coronation Weekend.

Manchester's Volunteer Inspire Programme connects people interested in volunteering with opportunities across Manchester.

Millions are expected to take part in the Coronation Big Lunch. Credit: PA

The Coronation Big Lunch

The Coronation Big Lunch will be a nationwide act of celebration and unity. Across the country people will be sharing food and a cup of tea with their neighbours on Sunday 7 May.

Millions of people across the country are expected to get involved and join in the Coronation celebrations.

