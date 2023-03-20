Play Brightcove video

The video appears to show a group of women fighting in the street

A video has been shared online of what appears to be a group of women on Mother's Day brawling in the street in Liverpool.

The video, thought to have been filmed on Sunday 19 March, shows a group of women fighting outside Camp and Furnace nightclub on Jamaica Street in the Baltic Triangle.

The clip, which has been viewed thousands of times on social media, starts with the group arguing before one woman stumbles and falls backwards.The group then moves towards the woman in a pink shirt on the floor as another in an orange blouse begins to hit her. The group of around ten women are then seen screaming as a number of them try to break the brawl up.The man filming the incident can be heard laughing and saying "happy Mother's Day" to a boy next to him. A number of women can also be heard screaming "get off" as the fight carries on.One person who shared the video wrote: "A few extensions being pulled out at the Camp and Furnace. Happy Mother's Day."Another tweeted: "Mother’s be mothering on Mother's Day."One wrote: "Just a Mother’s Day afternoon and everyone enjoying themselves."

